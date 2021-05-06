Yorkshire v Kent - Yorkshire frustrated by Zak Crawley at Headingley

Joe Root is back in action Yorkshire against Kent this week.

Crawley came to the crease after six balls following the early departure of captain Daniel Bell-Drummond.

He faced challenging conditions and a miserly White Rose attack led by Ben Coad, Jordan Thompson, Dom Bess and skipper Steve Patterson, who won the toss.

His 171-ball innings underpinned their 224 for seven from 89.1 overs at close. Patterson was the pick of the home attack with two for 33 from 17 overs alongside three wickets for Coad before rain ended play early.

Former Yorkshire Championship winner Jack Leaning also contributed 47 for Kent.

Bell-Drummond edged the opening over’s final ball from Coad - back in Yorkshire’s team after missing three games with a pectoral injury - to Harry Brook low down at third slip, leaving Kent at four for one.

At that stage, memories of last week’s defeat in two days against Glamorgan were rekindled for the winless Canterbury side.

However, they fought hard thanks to Crawley’s third fifty in 2021 for county and country and Leaning’s first score above 12 since the opening innings of the season, including a pair against Yorkshire in last month’s home defeat.

The pair shared 79 inside 32 overs either side of lunch for the fourth wicket.

Kent fell to 65 for three shortly before lunch, with Patterson and Thompson getting Jordan Cox and Joe Denly caught at second slip.

Crawley played one particularly memorable on-drive for four off Coad and was strong on both sides of the wicket.

He also had to navigate the threat of Test team-mate Bess, whose off-spin was introduced 40 minutes before lunch.

Leaning took 29 balls to score his first run before Crawley reached 50 off 112 balls. But his departure was soft after all the hard work.

He miscued a drive at Patterson to Joe Root at cover, leaving Kent at 144 for four late in the afternoon.

Leaning’s was also soft. He was caught at slip aiming a drive at Brook’s medium pace two overs before the new ball, leaving Kent at 206 for five and ending a partnership of 62 with Ollie Robinson.

The industrious wicketkeeper made 38, including a straight six off Bess, but fell as one of two late wickets for Coad. Darren Stevens also departed.