Yorkshire v Lancashire (day three, tea): Yorkshire set Lancashire 230 to win

Lancashire will require 230 to beat Yorkshire in their Specsavers County Championship relegation battle at Emerald Headingley.

Yorkshire, who started their second innings with a deficit of 43 after tea on day two, have been bowled out for 272 on the stroke of tea on day three.

Tom Bailey finished with four wickets, and Lancashire will have 38 overs to bat before close.

Yorkshire advanced from 219 for six at lunch, a lead of 176.

Bailey, Graham Onions, South Africa left-arm spinner Keshav Maharaj and Richard Gleeson shared the final four wickets to fall in seemingly improving batting conditions.

Waite was lbw to Onions before Steve Patterson lost his off-stump to Bailey. Tim Bresnan (20) then chipped a return catch to Maharaj as the score fell to 254 for nine in the 97th over, a lead of 211.

Gleeson wrapped up the innings when Jack Brooks edged him to slip.