Yorkshire v Somerset (day two) - Harry Brook and Tom Kohler-Cadmore push White Rose past 500

Harry Brook, like Tom Kohler-Cadmore earlier, posted his first Specsavers County Championship century of the season as Yorkshire ploughed on beyond 500 against Somerset on day two at Emerald Headingley.

At tea, Yorkshire, who were 386-6 at lunch, were bowled out for 520 inside 161 overs, leaving them with 31 overs of bowling.

Brook played second fiddle in an eighth-wicket partnership of 105 inside 20 overs with South African Test spinner Keshav Maharaj, whose maverick style of batting brought him 72 off 81 balls.

They advanced the score from 398-7, with Brook later finishing with 101 off 128 balls.

Somerset struck four times in the session, three going to the off-spin of Dom Bess (4-130 from 42 overs).

Matthew Fisher was caught at short-leg off Bess, who later accounted for Maharaj caught at wide long-on, leaving Yorkshire at 503-8.

Maharaj, dropped on eight at deep mid-wicket by George Bartlett off Bess, took all the pressure off Brook as he moved towards three figures.

Bess had Steve Patterson caught behind before Brook reached his second career four-day century off 127 balls with 11 fours just before tea, ending a near 10-over period which saw him manipulate the strike from last man Duanne Olivier, turning down singles with the Somerset field set back on the rope.

Tom Abell wrapped up the Yorkshire innings by getting Brook caught at long-on by Azhar Ali.

Earlier in the day, Kohler-Cadmore had converted an unbeaten overnight score of 77 into 102, his first Championship hundred of the summer.

But he fell alongside nightwatchman Josh Shaw and Jonny Tattersall, with the latter undone by extra bounce from former Yorkshire team-mate Jack Brooks, something which will not disappoint the hosts as they will have plenty of bowling to do in pursuit of victory.

Shaw was bowled off the inside-edge by Tim Groenewald in the seventh over of the morning, leaving Yorkshire at 305-4 in the 103rd.

Kohler-Cadmore, after reaching a fine century off 204 balls with 16 fours, was then ousted by the Overton twins two balls later, caught Jamie at second slip bowled Craig (319 for five in the 106th).

Tattersall then also fell to a catch by Jamie Overton at second slip, undone by one which lifted sharply off a length from Brooks as the score slipped to 351-6 in the 114th.