Yorkshire v Somerset - Tom Kohler-Cadmore century puts White Rose on top

Somerset struck three times during the second morning, but the Division One leaders remain on the back foot against Yorkshire at Emerald Headingley.

Yorkshire have advanced from 282-3 overnight to 386-6 from 126 overs at lunch in this Specsavers County Championship clash.

Tom Kohler-Cadmore converted an unbeaten 77 into 102, his first Championship hundred of the summer.

But he fell alongside nightwatchman Josh Shaw and Jonny Tattersall, with the latter undone by extra bounce from Jack Brooks, something which will not disappoint the hosts as they will have plenty of bowling to do in pursuit of victory.

Shaw was bowled off the inside-edge by Tim Groenewald in the seventh over of the morning, leaving Yorkshire at 305 for four in the 103rd.

Kohler-Cadmore, after reaching a fine century off 204 balls with 16 fours, was then ousted by the Overton twins two balls later, caught Jamie at second slip bowled Craig (319 for five in the 106th).

Tattersall then also fell to a catch by Jamie Overton at second slip, undone by one which lifted sharply off a length from Brooks as the score slipped to 351 for six in the 114th.

While Yorkshire claimed three batting bonus points, Somerset claimed two bowling points.

Harry Brook has played calmly on the way to an unbeaten 50 off 59 balls and will be joined at the crease by Matthew Fisher (15) after lunch.

Brook reached his fifty off the final ball of the morning.