Yorkshire v Sussex - day three: Malan the magnificent leads Yorkshire charge

Picture by Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com.

After Lancashire’s defeat to Glamorgan this morning in Cardiff, the Red Rose county’s first of the season, Yorkshire could close the gap on them to four points at the top of the table if they go on to achieve victory in Leeds.

At lunch on day three, Yorkshire are 392-4 in reply to Sussex’s first innings total of 313, with Dawid Malan on 162 and Dominic Bess on two.

The hosts lead by 79 runs as they seek their fourth victory of the campaign and their second against the side second-bottom of the group.

Yorkshire's Gary Ballance & Dawid Malan, right, resumed their unbeaten partnership against Sussex on day three at Headingley. Picture by Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com

In glorious sunshine, before a crowd that looked to be in the region of 1,500, Yorkshire resumed on 272-2 with Malan on 103 and Gary Ballance 74, their third-wicket stand worth 177.

Thoughts that it might extend beyond Yorkshire’s record for the third wicket against Sussex (208 by Vic Wilson and Ted Lester at this ground in 1949) were dashed, however, when Ballance fell in the day’s fourth over, caught behind pushing forward to off-spinner Jack Carson.

Ballance, who scored 77 from 92 balls with eight fours, had survived a very adjacent-looking lbw appeal from Carson’s previous ball, his dismissal ending the partnership at 180 and leaving Yorkshire 275-2.

Enter Harry Brook, who started as he so often does, with a flurry of handsome strokes.

Every bowler suffered at the hands of the young right-hander - including Carson, whom Brook off-drove for four and then whipped for four through mid-wicket.

Malan played watchfully and perhaps within himself during the first hour but blossomed against the second new ball, finding the boundary more often en route to his 150 from 227 balls with 18 fours and a six.

Both batsmen took two fours off a Henry Crocombe over that disappeared for 17 as Sussex’s lack of experience showed.

As well as Brook has played this season, he had only two first-class hundreds in 40 appearances going into the match, and he missed out on another good opportunity to register his third.