Yorkshire Vikings sign Dominic Drakes as replacement for Shadab Khan

The all-rounder from Barbados will be available for the next four Vitality Blast games as a replacement for Shadab Khan, who is set to join up with Pakistan for international duty alongside Haris Rauf.

Both players featured during Tuesday's contest with Derbyshire, but will not be available for the forthcoming fixtures.

Rauf will be replaced in the squad by New Zealand international Finn Allen, who is set to make his debut for Yorkshire against Durham on Friday.

NEW ARRIVAL: Dominic Drakes. Picture: Getty Images.

“We are delighted to welcome Dominic to Yorkshire for the next four T20 games and we may also look at playing him in the Championship game against Hampshire,” said Yorkshire CCC’s interim managing director of cricket Darren Gough.

“He’s a very talented young player having just arrived from the IPL where he was part of the winning Gujarat Titans squad.

“As a left-arm bowler and a destructive left-handed batter he offers another great option for our squad.”

Drakes said: “I’m really excited to get going with Yorkshire as I’ve always wanted to experience county cricket.

“The opportunity to play at a world-class venue like Headingley is fantastic. The Vikings have a really strong squad and I’m looking forward to helping them challenge for silverware this year.”

With Rauf heading back to Pakistan, Gough hailed the input from the bowler during his time at Headingley.

“Haris has made a huge impact for the club during his time with us,” added Gough.

“His talent is clear to see and I’m sure he has the skills required to forge a brilliant career in Test Match cricket, to go alongside his well-established exploits in white-ball cricket.