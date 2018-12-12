Big blow for cycling as Sky falls in

Have your say

Sky will end its involvement in cycling in 2019 after more than a decade of backing.

The decision will bring to a conclusion Sky’s ownership and sponsorship of Team Sky, which will continue to race under a different name if a new backer is secured to provide funding from the beginning of 2020.

The team will compete as Team Sky for the last time during the 2019 road racing season.

They have won 322 races including eight Grand Tours, 52 other stage races and 25 one-day races.

Sir Dave Brailsford, the team principal, was informed of the decision last week and was said to be shocked at the news.

Riders, including four-time Tour de France winner Chris Froome, were told of the decision at the winter training camp in Mallorca.

Sky’s investment in the team has totalled over £150m over the last 10 years and made them the richest outfit in world cycling.