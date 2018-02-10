Bike Route: Make a day of it on a gentle trek

From Ripon to Boroughbridge and return via a circuit with a mix of flat and gently undulating roads through quiet villages.

If you want to make a day of it there’s plenty of places to visit on the route including Neolithic standing stones, museums and the cathedral in Ripon.

1. Start in Ripon from the St Marygate car park in the shadow of the city’s cathedral. Turn right out of the car park and into St Marygate and then right on Minster Road to a roundabout where you’ll take the second exit into King St, leading to Bondgate. At the time of writing roadworks prevented this route. We used Bondgate Green Lane, (off Bondgate Green) and then connected with Dallamires Lane leading to the A61. Cross the bypass (A61) over a roundabout into Littlethorpe Road.

2. Ride through Littlethorpe past St Michael’s Church. Follow the road to Bishop Monkton and turn left in the village along Hungate. Spot a pair of odd sized metal wheels on a garden wall and you’re on the right road.

3. Leave the village passing under the railway line twice and ride over a stream as the road goes up and down following the Boroughbridge Road to Westwick and eventually Roecliffe. Turn right just before the green painted Crown Inn and ride by the village school to join Bar Lane.

4. Continue out of Roecliffe along Bar Lane and go under the A1M to a roundabout and straight over. On your left will be The Devil’s Arrows. These three standing stones, 200 hundred yards from the A1M, are believed to date back to late Neolithic or early Bronze Age and are worth getting off the bike to have a look. Get back in the saddle and ride to a left turn that leads into the centre of Boroughbridge. If you fancy a break turn right into Fishergate for a selection of cafes and bakers.

5. After a cup of coffee retrace your route and turn right along Horsefair and over the River Ure to a roundabout and take the first exit onto the B6265 towards Kirby Hill. Continue climbing to a roundabout and go straight over towards Ripon. In around 400 hundred yards turn left, signed Newby Hall.

6. Meander along a winding road to Newby Hall. You can ride along the road to the 18th century country house if you are visiting the building or its gardens. If you want to carry on along the route turn right into Skelton. Spot the ‘Village Office’ a converted red telephone box on the left. Continue along Skelton Lane and at around 16 miles cycled turn right heading towards the B6265.

7. Arrive at the B6265, Borough-bridge Road, and turn right, away from Ripon and head back to Boroughbridge past the Black A More Inn and in a few hundred yards turn left to Copt Hewick. The road rises and falls as you ride through the small village to a left turn, direction Sharow. Descend to Ripon and turn left on to the bypass, (A61) at a roundabout. At the next roundabout turn right along Rotary Way heading towards the centre. Turn left at the junction to head back to the car park over a set of traffic lights.

Difficulty Rating: HHHHH

Car park at St Marygate in Ripon. (Four hours for £1:60).

Public toilets on upper level of car park or in Boroughbridge

Approximate mileage 20 miles.

Time without stops 1 hr 45 minutes.

Follow GPS route on https://ridewithgps.com/routes/26760656