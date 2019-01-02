Chris Froome considers competing in 2019 Tour de Yorkshire

CHRIS FROOME has hinted he could take part in the Tour de Yorkshire this year as part of his preparations for the Tour de France.

The 33-year-old has already confirmed that he will not be defending his Giro d’Italia title so that he can focus on competing in France, where he has another chance to equal the all-time record of five victories.

Last year Froome based his preparations around the Giro in May, but 12 months on he could compete in the Yorkshire event, which takes place between May 2-5, a week before the season’s first Grand Tour gets under way.

“Yorkshire hosted the start of the Tour de France a few years ago and the atmosphere was just incredible. The Tour de Yorkshire has been growing year on year and I’d love to get out there this year,” said Froome.

Froome lost his Tour de France title last year to Team Sky team-mate Geraint Thomas, who plans to compete in the UCI Road World Championships in Yorkshire in September.

“I think the Men’s Elite Individual Time Trial will be my best chance of getting a title,” said Thomas. “It’ll be a good goal to have for the end of the year.

“I certainly want to be there because the support in Yorkshire is unbelievable. I think it’s going to be a massive World Championships and I want to be a part of it.”