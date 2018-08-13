European Championships: Thwaites one of only two British cyclists to complete road race

JUST FINISHING the European Championship road race was an achievement in itself for cyclist Scott Thwaites after a miserable day in Glasgow.

Unrelenting conditions and rain made the going tough through the streets of the city, in a race taking nearly six hours before culminating on Glasgow Green.

But Steeton’s Thwaites was there until the bitter end, crossing the line in 30th place in a time of 5:52:34 – one of just two British finishers alongside Luke Rowe, 15 places ahead of him.

Victory eventually went to Italy’s Matteo Trentin, with Rowe admitting he and the rest of the team – also featuring Rotherham’s Ben Swift – couldn’t hit top gear when they needed to.

“It was a super tough bike race, 230km on a circuit in the rain is a long, hard day out,” said the 28-year-old.

“Speaking to some of the guys from other nations, they were saying how sore they were at the end.

“From a team point of view, it wasn’t our best day out if I’m honest – we had quite a few numbers but lost some of the guys in quite quick succession.

“Then the moves started going, the top guys started firing and from my point of view, I could hold my hands up and say that I wasn’t good enough to go with their moves.”

n Kyle Evans led home team-mate Kye Whyte as Great Britain claimed gold and silver medals in the men’s BMX competition at the European Championships in Glasgow.

The 24-year-old Evans surged clear in the deciding race at Knightswood Park, while Whyte, in his first year in senior competition, held off French world champion Sylvain Andre to finish second.

Victory was rich reward for Evans who has endured eight wrist surgeries on his way to the top of his sport.