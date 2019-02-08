Glasgow wins race to host combined UCI World Championships

Glasgow will become the first city to host the inaugural combined World Championships in 2023, cycling’s world governing body the UCI has announced.

The event will bring together 13 existing World Championships for the first time, including road, track, BMX and mountain biking, turning the host city “into a true world cycling capital” according to UCI president David Lappartient.

The Junior Womens Road Race climbs up through Aldrans above Innsbruck during the 2018 UCI Road World Championships. (Picture: Bruce Rollinson)

In a report to the city administration committee, Deputy Leader of the council, David McDonald, said: “This will be the biggest cycling event in the world with over 100 countries represented and over 200 world champions being crowned during the course of the championships.

“The huge media interest will guarantee worldwide broadcast coverage delivering massive international profile for both Glasgow and Scotland.

“Being the first ever hosts of this event, which will become the pinnacle of the international cycling competition calendar, will cement Glasgow and Scotland’s position as a worldwide leader and innovator in the planning and delivery of major sporting events.

“Uniquely, we have the opportunity to host a World Championships of this scale, unchallenged, and without the resource and cost implications of undertaking a formal and time-consuming bid process as would be the case for any other World Championships.”

To see Glasgow build on the legacy of the Commonwealth Games in 2014 – and more recently the European Championships – is a real coup for the city and Scotland. Sir Chris Hoy

Lappartient said: “The creation and the implementation of this event was one of the commitments I had made during my campaign for UCI presidency and I am proud to have fulfilled it.”

Six-time Olympic gold medallist Chris Hoy added: “To see Glasgow build on the legacy of the Commonwealth Games in 2014 – and more recently the European Championships – is a real coup for the city and Scotland.”