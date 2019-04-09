Lizzie Deignan continues comeback at Tour de Yorkshire

OTLEY’s former world champion Lizzie Deignan has confirmed she will ride next month’s Asda Tour de Yorkshire Women’s Race as she continues her comeback from childbirth.

Deignan, nee Armitstead, has not competed since the 2017 UCI Road World Championships in Bergen and gave birth to her first child in September last year.

Lizzie Deignan with her neice after winning the 2017 Asda Tour de Yorkshire's Women's Race (Picture: SWPix.com)

She will make her competitive return to racing on the continent this month before heading home to Yorkshire on 3-4 May.

The 30-year-old won the race two years ago while riding for Boels-Dolmans, but will return to her home race riding for Trek-Segafredo, with the hope that she can build fitness towards representing Great Britain at the 2019 UCI Road World Championships back in Yorkshire in September.

The opening stage of the Asda Tour de Yorkshire Women’s Race features the same Harrogate circuit that will be used during the Championships, and also includes an intermediate sprint on the Championships finish line on Parliament Street.

Deignan said: “I’m so excited to ride this year’s Tour de Yorkshire.

“To be able to race on some of the World Championships course is an opportunity not to be missed and I can’t wait to be back on home roads and racing in front of home crowds again.”

She made the announcement while visiting the Yorkshire Bank Bike Library at Leeds Urban Bike Park in Middleton, one of 61 Bike Libraries that exist across the county to give children access to bike, completely free of charge.

Deignan’s visit to the Yorkshire Bank Bike Library at Leeds Urban Bike Park saw her take a tour of the facility and go on a ride with a group of young local cyclists.

Deignan added: “Today I’ve been at the Leeds Yorkshire Bank Bike Library helping to inspire the next generation of young cyclists.

“It’s amazing that initiatives like this can open up the sport and create opportunities for young children – I wish there had been something like this when I was a kid and I might have got in to cycling sooner!”