Nick Westby: Lessons from Innsbruck - how Yorkshire became the new standard bearer for cycling events

Yorkshire 2019 is a year away but already the legacy of the championships is being forged.

A £15m funding injection will be channelled directly into local community cycling facilities, delivered through Sport England, as part of the staging of the 2019 UCI Road World Championships.

And yesterday morning in Leeds, that legacy was in action when Commonwealth Games bronze medallist Scott Thwaites paid a visit to Leeds Urban Bike Park to see the positive work being done in the community.

Thwaites, 28, said: “I’m a proud Yorkshireman, so having venues such as Leeds Urban Bike Park open up in the region and do so well is fantastic.

“People of all ages and backgrounds up and down the country are making the most of facilities like this, and I imagine that will continue.”

From the moment five million people lined two Tour de France routes through the White Rose in 2014, the bar was raised, and no new player on the cycling scene has been able to catch up. Nick Westby