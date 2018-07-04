Otley Grand Prix: British champions descend on Yorkshire

Newly-crowned British road champion Connor Swift of Yorkshire lines up in the Otley Grand Prix tonight.

Swift, 22, from Doncaster, was the surprise winner of Sunday’s British title with a solo break that he carried all the way to the finish line.

He is in good company in Otley tonight for a race that forms part of the National Circuit Series.

Yorkshiremen Ed Clancy and Tom Pidcock have been battling wheel to wheel for that title this season and should be at the forefront of the race again.

Great Ayton’s Tanfield brothers, Harry and Charlie, could also be in the mix over the 2.1km circuit which will be completed 24 times by the competitors.

Wigan’s Chris Lawless, who now rides for Team Sky, won last year’s race in teeming rain.

Earlier in the evening the women take centre stage over their 15-lap circuit, with the Otley round being the fourth of seven in the Women’s National Road Series.

Jess Roberts, who like Swift was a surprise winner of the national title at the weekend, is among the ones to watch, along with Wakefield’s Mel Lowther, who claimed the British Under-23s time-trial title in Northumberland last week.