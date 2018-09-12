Swift join Yates brothers in British squad for world champs as Froome and Thomas sit out

La Vuelta leader Simon Yates and his twin brother Adam will lead the Great Britain men’s team at the UCI Road World Championships in Innsbruck later this month, British Cycling have announced.

Tour de France winner Geraint Thomas and Giro d’Italia winner Chris Froome, who were both named in the longlist for the event, announced at the Tour of Britain last week they would not take part due to fatigue at the end of a long season.

But the event has long been a target for the Yates twins, who feel the mountainous course plays to their strengths.

Doncaster’s Connor Swift, a surprise winner of the national road race championships in Northumberland in June, is in the nine-man squad for the road race on Sunday. September 30.

And Great Ayton’s Charlie Tanfield lines up in the Under-23 time-trial.

In the elite women’s road race, Commonwealth Games 2018 road race bronze medalist Dani Rowe will line up alongside Hannah Barnes, Dani Christmas, Alice Cobb, Anna Henderson and Sophie Wright. In the time trial, Commonwealth Games 2018 time trial bonze Hayley Simmonds and Alice Barnes will take to the start-line.

Performance director Stephen Park said: “British riders have exceled themselves on the road this season at all levels and it’s been a pleasure to watch them in action.

“We’ve selected a strong team to take on this year’s world championships, and there’s a lot of talent within the squad. It’s great to see so many WorldTour riders on our start list but equally, it shows what a great place we are in as a nation to be able to give riders such as Hugh Carthy, Connor Swift, Dani Christmas, Alice Cobb and Anna Henderson the opportunity to make their debut appearance at world championship level for the Great Britain Cycling Team.

“Chris Froome and Geraint Thomas are obvious omissions from the men’s team, and this was a decision we made mutually. Given the challenging nature of the course, we want every rider selected to be able to give their 100% to the team, and on the back of what has been an incredible season for both G and Froomey, it’s understandable they are unable to commit to this.

“I’m looking for us to carry on the momentum of this season into Innsbruck and I’m expecting to see some good performances in each race. We can then build on this in 2019 when the world championships come to Yorkshire and we can look forward to competing on our home roads.”