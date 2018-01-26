Title for Leeds cyclist Katie Marchant in Manchester

Have your say

Katie Archibald successfully defended her women’s individual pursuit title on day one of the British National Track Championships in Manchester.

Olympic team pursuit champion Archibald beat Emily Nelson in the final for the second successive year to claim another national title.

Emily Kay clinched the bronze medal after seeing off Hayley Jones in a time of three minutes and 39.359 seconds on Friday evening.

Charlie Tanfield beat Team KGF team-mate Dan Bigham to win men’s individual pursuit gold, while John Archibald took bronze.

Katy Marchant landed the women’s individual sprint title after recovering from an early setback to see off Sophie Capewell 2-1 in the final, with Archibald settling for bronze.

Marchant had initially edged the first heat in the final but found herself 1-0 down after being relegated.

The 24-year-old bounced back, winning the second heat to set up a decider before taking the third to claim gold.

Lewis Oliva defended his keirin title after seeing off the challenge of Joseph Truman.

It was a productive day for Sophie Thornhill and pilot Helen Scott who won gold in both the para-cycling tandem BVI time trial and the para-cycling tandem BVI flying 200 metres.

Jon-Allan Butterworth secured the first gold medal of the championships when he won the para-cycling C1-5 time trial, while Blaine Hunt took the para-cycling C1-5 flying 200m title.