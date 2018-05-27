‘To have all three jerseys is incredible feeling’ - Giro d’Italia winner Chris Froome

Chris Froome says he achieved a ‘dream’ after becoming the first British man to win the Giro d’Italia as he completed the set of Grand Tour victories with his third successive triumph.

Having safely negotiated yesterday’s 115-kilometre, largely ceremonial final stage in Rome, the 33-year-old Team Sky rider finished 46 seconds clear of second-placed Dutchman Tom Dumoulin, the 2017 Giro champion, in the general classification.

Froome’s sixth Grand Tour title, following last year’s fourth Tour de France win and maiden La Vuelta victory, sees him become the seventh man to have won all three races and just the third to hold the trio of titles simultaneously, after Eddy Merckx in 1973 and Bernard Hinault nine years later.

Froome said: “I don’t think it has quite sunk in yet, but I’m sure it will over the next few days once I’ve had a bit of time to reflect.

“It has just been incredible. Obviously for any cyclist this is the dream. To have all three leaders’ jerseys in the space of 10 months is just an incredible, incredible feeling. I’m still pinching myself.

“It was great to be able to soak up the atmosphere here in Rome, all the monuments, the crowds.It was a great atmosphere.

“My relationship with this race – I’ve always been a little bit afraid of coming here and really targeting it, just because of the demands of the race. To be here in this position, to have won the race, I can’t quite believe it myself.”