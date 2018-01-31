Yorkshire track superstar Ed Clancy savours rare road success

Have your say

Ed Clancy, the triple Olympic champion on the track, won a race on the road for the first time in seven years in Australia yesterday.

The 32-year-old Yorkshireman defeated a host of WorldTour riders in the time-trial prologue of the Herald Sun Tour.

In his first race of the year, Clancy set a time of one minute 54 seconds on a narrow, and shortened, 1.6km course in the centre of Melbourne.

The short prologue was the ideal territory for Clancy, who has been part of three successive Great Britain team pursuit Olympic gold-medal winning squads dating back to Beijing in 2008.

It was his first road victory since the Tour of Korea in 2011.

Clancy tweeted: “So happy with the win today.”