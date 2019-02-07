Daryl Powell is pleased with grit shown in Castleford Tigers’ victory over Hull FC

Castleford Tigers’ head coach Daryl Powell hailed his side’s spirit as they held off Hull FC last night to maintain a 100 per cent start to the Super League season.

The West Yorkshire club followed up their opening night win against Catalans with a 26- 18 success at KC Stadium.

Worryingly, it marked Hull’s 13th straight loss, but the Airlies Birds were a threat all evening and caused the visitors plenty of problems.

“We’ve won two tough games now,” admitted Powell, who lost prop Mitch Clark to a knee injury in the second half.

“Hull were really desperate and moved the ball a hell of a lot.

“They moved it more than I’ve ever seen them, to be honest, and they have some threats on the edge.

“The frustrating thing for us is we started both halves really well and then we fell away a little bit.

“Our decision-making was poor at times and that put a little bit of pressure on us

“But I thought we showed a lot of character and desperation; some of the try-saving stuff that we pulled off was fantastic.”

Hull lost in the final seconds at Hull KR a week ago and head coach Lee Radford was left disappointed again after his side battled back from 10-0 down to lead 12-10 just before half-time.

“It’s a very similar feeling to last week in the derby,” he said.

“We had enough chances to win the game; we just have to snag one from somewhere.

“I was really disappointed with our start. Our ruck tempo hurt us and it’s hard to win that back. But we had enough field position to win that back.

“We had enough of the ball to win the game, but clinically we just didn’t do enough.

“We just have to keep working and pray our luck changes.

“It’s just important we don’t start kicking stones and reading the papers.

“We have to make sure we stay mentally focused and believe that it will come.”

Meanwhile, to add to his woes, Radford revealed new signing Matty Dawson-Jones is out for the season.

“That happened on Thursday so obviously that is a huge blow after only playing one game for the club,” he said. “He’s done his ACL. I had a tough conversation with him and I genuinely feel for him. He just needs to make sure he gets his rehab right.”