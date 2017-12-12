Drighlington handed Air Force test in Challenge Cup

Two of the areas community clubs ended up with ties against the armed forces after the Ladbrokes Challenge Cup first round draw was made tonight.

Drighlington will travel to play the Royal Air Force and Normanton Knights are away at the Royal Navy, in matches to be played on the weekend of January 27/28.

There is an interesting derby clash with East Leeds hosting Thornhill Trojans, while Hunslet Club Parkside and Hunslet Warrirors are both at home to Valley Cougars and Wath Brow Hornets respectively.

Among the other ties, Featherstone Lions entertain Skirlaugh, Oulton Raiders host Siddal while Leeds side Queens are in Cumbria to play Distington.

Former Wakefield and Leeds forward Gareth Ellis, who lifted the cup in 2016 and 2017 with Hull FC conducted the draw with ex-St Helens international full-back and fellow cup winner Paul Wellens.

Ladbrokes Challenge Cup, first round: Leigh Miners Rangers v Myton Warriors, Underbank Rangers v Batley Boys, Kells v British Police, Wallsend Eagles v Pilkington Recs, Rochdale Mayfield v Crosfields, Lock Lane v Hindley, Hunslet Club Parkside v Valley Cougars, London Chargers v Hammersmith Hills Hoists, Royal Air Force v Drighlington, Oulton Raiders v Siddal, Millom v Strathmore Silverbacks, Loughborough University v Bradford Dudley Hill, University of Hull v Hensingham, Orrell St James v Northampton Demons, Royal Navy v Normanton Knights, York Acorn v Askam, Saddleworth Rangers v Thatto Heath Crusaders, Shaw Cross Sharks v Beverley, West Hull v Longhorns RL, East Leeds v Thornhill Trojans, Hunslet Warriors v Wath Brow Hornets, Featherstone Lions v Skirlaugh, British Army v Milford Marlins, Distington v Queens. All matches will be played across 27/28 January 2018.