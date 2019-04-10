England prop Robbie Mulhern out to help right Hull KR's Wembley wrong

HULL KR prop Robbie Mulhern says the club has what it takes to get to Wembley again and finally make up for its 2015 shambles.

They host Championship club Leigh Centurions in Thursday night’s Coral Challenge Cup fifth round tie looking to build on last week’s much-needed Super League win over Leeds Rhinos.

Robbie Mulhern in training ahead of his England debut v France last year. (SWPix)

That ended Rovers’ three-game losing sequence and confidence is certainly lifted as they head into the famous knockout competition.

The East Yorkshire club reached Wembley four years ago only to embarrassingly lose 50-0 against Leeds, the biggest-ever final loss in Challenge Cup history.

Ironically, Mulhern was on the Rhinos’ books at that time, not joining Rovers until the following year, going on to establish himself as one of Super League’s top front-rows and earning an England debut against France last October.

“I’ve not heard people talking about what happened back in ‘15,” he said.

Hull KR's Mose Masoe who is out injured against Leigh tomorrow. (SWPix)

“Some may do - I’m not sure - but I do know it’s on our agenda to get to Wembley.

“I’d personally love to do it and get there and win.

“We want to have a really good Cup run this year but starting against Leigh we know they’ll come here to try and cause a shock first up.

“We’ve still got a few injuries so we’re probably not going to rest many.

“We’ll be putting a strong side out and I’m looking forward to it.”

Rovers will be without in-form prop Mose Masoe who broke his hand in the Leeds victory and will be missing for six weeks.

Hooker Shaun Lunt is also absent due to a minor calf strain and winger Will Oakes drops out injured but Weller Hauraki hopes to shake off the shoulder problem he suffered against Rhinos and full-back Will Dagger (hamstring) is back in the 19-man squad.

Youngster Harry Bardle is also recalled while back-row Owen Harrison - son of ex-KR star Chris - could debut on his 20th birthday.

Mulhern made his own return during the 45-26 success against Leeds after a month out due to a back issue.

It was only his sixth game of the season and the 24-year-old said: “It was good to be back out there.

“I’m going in the right direction. I’ve still got a long way to go but hopefully I’ll back in against Leigh and I can keep kicking on to get back to the standards I was at last year.

“It was a massive game for us against Leeds and really important we got that win to get out of that poor run.

“We’ve still got a few players to come back yet; Adam Quinlan who’s arguably our best player while James Greenwood is a real handful.

“We’ve made some really good signings - Mitch Garbutt has been unbelievable, just the sort we need if we’re going to make the play-offs - and I’m really happy with how the club is looking.”

Mulhern, who hails from South Elmsall near Pontefract, was England Knights vive-captain on their tour of Papua New Guinea last autumn and was included in Wayne Bennett’s recent England elite performance squad.

Great Britain tour New Zealand and PNG at the end of this season and he said: “I’d love to be on that.

“I’ve got to aim high but at the same time I’m quite level-headed.

“My feet are firmly on the ground; there’s so many talented forwards in that 30 man squad and there’s all the NRL forwards to come in as well.

“If I get in it, then great but if not I won’t be sulking. I’ll just carry on playing as well as I can and hopefully I’ll be in Bennett’s thoughts.”