17 leading contenders for Rotherham United manager's job including THREE former bosses

Matt Taylor’s reign as Rotherham United manager has come to an end – but who will succeed him?
By Nick Westby
Published 13th Nov 2023, 12:14 GMT
Updated 13th Nov 2023, 12:24 GMT

Taylor’s departure was confirmed on Monday morning following the Millers’ 5-0 defeat at Watford that left them second bottom of the Championship.

They haven’t won away all season and did so only twice under Taylor, who was appointed last October and saved them from relegation from the second tier last term.

Rotherham now have two weeks before their next game and time on their hands to decide on a successor.

Our friends at OLBG.com have complied the early odds on who will be the next manager of Rotherham United.

There are no fewer than THREE former managers on the list.

Let’s take a look.

Has saved Rotherham United once before, would the now out-of-work former Huddersfield manager do it again? (Picture: Matt McNulty/Getty Images)

1. Neil Warnock - 5/1

Has saved Rotherham United once before, would the now out-of-work former Huddersfield manager do it again? (Picture: Matt McNulty/Getty Images) Photo: Matt McNulty

Robinson was recently assistant to Sam Allardyce in his four-game stint at Leeds United. Good EFL pedigree (Picture: Stu Forster/Getty Images)

2. Karl Robinson - 8/1

Robinson was recently assistant to Sam Allardyce in his four-game stint at Leeds United. Good EFL pedigree (Picture: Stu Forster/Getty Images) Photo: Stu Forster

Sacked by Rotherham's Championship relegation rivals QPR but did a good job at Wycombe (Picture: Getty Images)

3. Gareth Ainsworth - 10/1

Sacked by Rotherham's Championship relegation rivals QPR but did a good job at Wycombe (Picture: Getty Images) Photo: Andrew Redington

Eustace is out of work after being harshly sacked by Birmingham City in his first job in management (Picture: Getty Images)

4. John Eustace - 10/1

Eustace is out of work after being harshly sacked by Birmingham City in his first job in management (Picture: Getty Images) Photo: Matt McNulty

