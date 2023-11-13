17 leading contenders for Rotherham United manager's job including THREE former bosses

Matt Taylor’s reign as Rotherham United manager has come to an end – but who will succeed him?

Taylor’s departure was confirmed on Monday morning following the Millers’ 5-0 defeat at Watford that left them second bottom of the Championship.

They haven’t won away all season and did so only twice under Taylor, who was appointed last October and saved them from relegation from the second tier last term.

Rotherham now have two weeks before their next game and time on their hands to decide on a successor.

Our friends at OLBG.com have complied the early odds on who will be the next manager of Rotherham United.

There are no fewer than THREE former managers on the list.

Let’s take a look.

Neil Warnock - 5/1 Has saved Rotherham United once before, would the now out-of-work former Huddersfield manager do it again?

Karl Robinson - 8/1 Robinson was recently assistant to Sam Allardyce in his four-game stint at Leeds United. Good EFL pedigree

Gareth Ainsworth - 10/1 Sacked by Rotherham's Championship relegation rivals QPR but did a good job at Wycombe