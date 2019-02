We've seen some stellar individual efforts this campaign from players throughout the second tier - here's a look at 25 that we think could make it in the Prem...

1. Che Adams The Birmingham City star is wanted by a number of Premier League clubs, with Southampton and Burnley both missing out on the 22-year-old in January.

2. Jarrod Bowen The Hull City man has been in stellar form as the Tigers have led a late surge for the play-offs.

3. Jack O'Connell The highly-rated defender has been a key part of Sheffield United's promotion push this season in his defensive partnership with John Egan.

4. Daniel James The Swansea star came close to joining promotion contenders Leeds United in January, but is still at Swansea for now.

