Abo Eisa and Liam Ridehalgh hand boost to Bradford City as injury situation eases

Bradford City manager Derek Adams. Picture: Getty.

Liam Ridehalgh and Abo Eisa are back in the fray for City, with the latter having featured just once this season due to injury - and yet to feature in the league since his summer arrival from Scunthorpe.

Adams, who will be without Finn Cousin-Dawson, due to international duty with Northern Ireland, said: "We are getting better. It looks like Liam Ridehalgh and Abo Eisa will be back in the 18-man squad and we have obviously got Lee Angol, who came back well the other night and Paudie O'Connor will be in the 18-man squad.

"We have got only two possibly out (through injury). Andy Cook is definitely out and Caolan Lavery is still a possibility of getting into the 18-man squad.

"So we are nearly fully fit.

"It is improving and with having that option on the bench, then the competition on the bench increases. Sam Hornby obviously played the other night as well to give his confidence the world of good."

"We are in a better place than we have been for many weeks."

Specifically on the availability of Eisa again, he continued: "He has not played one league minute this season and Lee Angol has played limited minutes as well and just to have Liam back is also going to help us.

"I think you have seen over the weeks that we have become stronger once the players have come back in."

City are waiting to see the extent of Cook's absence, with the forward injuring his hamstring in training last week.