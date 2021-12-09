Abo Eisa. Picture courtesy of Bradford City AFC.

The winger suffered the injury in last month’s draw at former club Scunthorpe United and after scans showed significant damage, he was operated on last weekend.

Eisa have featured just four times since joining the club in the summer and was out of action for three months after initially picking up a separate hamstring tear on his debut in the EFL Cup tie at Nottingham Forest on August 11.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

He made his return as a late substitute in the home game with Northampton Town on November 20 and after a further appearance from the bench, he started the game against former club Iron towards the end of the month - only to be replaced just before half-time.

Top-scorer Andy Cook underwent surgery last week to rectify an ongoing groin issue and remains on course for his previously-scheduled return to action later this month.

Charles Vernam is progressing well in his rehabilitation from a hamstring injury and is set to return to training before the end of the year, the club also confirmed.

Speaking at the end last month, City manager Derek Adams admitted that the number of muscle injuries being sustained in his squad represented a cause for concern for him – and it is an issue he has detected among the playing ranks before his time at the club as well. It is something he intends to get to the bottom of.

He added: “We have to sit down and go through it as there has been a history of these problems (at Bradford), not just now but before. What is the reason for them? How are they happening and how are they reoccurring?

“That is something we have to get to the bottom of very soon.