'Absolutely fantastic' - Pundit blown away by 'meteoric rise' of Huddersfield Town star

Sorba Thomas of Huddersfield Town. (Photo by Ashley Allen/Getty Images)

The 22-year-old was playing in the National League with Boreham Wood as recently as January, but has since gone on to establish himself as a key player for the Terriers – and has earned himself a call-up for Wales too.

Thomas has already registered six assists in 10 Championship outings for Town this season, including a brace in Tuesday’s dramatic 3-2 win over Blackburn Rovers.

And McAnuff has been thoroughly impressed by how quickly he has adapted to life in the second tier.

Speaking on EFL on Quest, host Colin Murray said: “I give credit to Blackburn for coming back twice, and I give slightly more credit to Huddersfield to keep pushing every time they got pegged back. It was a good game.”

Former West Ham winger McAnuff responded: “Yeah, real good game, open – a ding dong really with all the back an forth.

"It was all about who was going to come up with that winner, and it was always going to have a lot to do with Sorba Thomas, the man who has been absolutely fantastic.

"He gets his assists, which are always nice as a winger. (For the first goal) He does well, drives inside. And then this (the assist for Town’s second) is a really, really nice cross. Danny Ward coming on to it, it’s a really inviting one – go and get your head on that, and he does.