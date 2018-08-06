Abusive Sheffield Wednesday fans ‘make my family feel scared’, chairman Chansiri tells fans’ forum

SHEFFIELD WEDNESDAY chairman Dejphon Chansiri has spoken of his unease at social media abuse from sections of the club’s supporters, which he says is affecting him and his family.

The Thai owner addressed his concerns at a fans’ forum at Hillsborough last night in an at times heated meeting.

Under discussion were reports of the Owls operating under a transfer embargo after breaching the Football League’s regulations on Financial Fair Play.

Chansiri outlined the situation, but asked that the comments were not reported outside of the meeting.

So far this summer, the Owls – who lost £20.765m in the 2016-17 season – have not signed a player.

When asked whether the club would do any incoming business before Thursday’s 5pm transfer deadline for permanent signings, Chansiri said it was unlikely.

The emotional Owls owner said he had felt the need to call the forum to face fans directly surrounding the running of the club, including issues regarding ticket and shirt costs and address derogatory comments made about his leadership on social media.

Chansiri, who took over the Owls in January 2015, said: “It is better to talk face to face than go on social media. You need to believe me, you need to trust me. I believe Wednesday fans are smart enough to understand. I want you to know the good side and the bad side.

“I have lost money. Whether I get it back or not, I don’t know. I am a Wednesday fan. If you want me to leave, I can leave. But I will still be a Wednesday fan. This is like my second home. It is in my blood.”

Addressing the levels of abuse he has received from some supporters, he added: “Nowadays you (some supporters) make my family feel scared. My family worry about me. You make my family feel not safe. I still believe in our fans, but sometimes you say very bad insults.”

Meanwhile, Chansiri has defended Wednesday’s controversial ticket and shirt costs, saying they are the price that Owls supporters must pay for a team capable of challenging for the Premier League.

An adult men’s shirt is £59 while the most expensive ticket for a category-A home game is £49.

Chansiri said: “This year the shirt is £59. I accept the figure is high. But you have Fernando (Forestieri), you have this, you have that.

“I can charge you £20 (for a matchday ticket). I can charge you lower than (Sheffield) United. Then I do not spend any money (on the club).”