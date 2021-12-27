Accrington Stanley 1 Rotherham United 0 - ‘It wasn’t our day’ says Millers manager Paul Warne as proud unbeaten run ended

Rotherham United’s majestic 21-game unbeaten sequence in all competitions terminated on a dank afternoon in Lancashire. It was the manner of the defeat – and not necessarily the result itself – which was disconcerting.

In their previous league game at Cambridge United, the Millers ground out a victory while not being at their best – in the classic time-honoured fashion of a team at the top of the table.

Winning 1-0 away from home when you are not at full pelt is what it’s all about for many seasoned football observers.

No nonsense: Accrington Stanley's Mitch Clark (left) tackles Rotherham United's Mickel Miller during the Millers 1-0 defeat. Picture: Nigel French/PA Wire.

For Paul Warne, it is always about performance. His side’s first-half efforts at Accrington – finishing aside – were sound enough. But a flat and underwhelming second half witnessed by a big Millers’ travelling support of 2,229 fans was a disappointment.

It was magnified by events which led to the all-important game-breaking moment on 75 minutes.

Chiedozie Ogbene lost his bearings in failing to clear the danger – and showed that his defensive aptitude very much represents a work in progress – with experienced home captain Sean McConville seizing upon the indecision in an instant, clinically finishing with a clever overhead kick at the far post.

It was a sloppy concession in a low-key second period when too many of Rotherham’s big players were not at the party en route to the Millers’ first loss since September 11.

No complaints: Rotherham United manager Paul Warne. Picture: Nigel French/PA Wire.

The league table still looks decidedly healthy for Rotherham, but here they passed up a choice opportunity to inflict a psychological wound upon their promotion rivals by way of a victory which would have taken them to fifty points.

A win would have seen the Millers move five points clear at the top, with most of the chasing pack being inactive.

That hope will be that this was just a bad day at the office and nothing more. And perhaps Rotherham were due an occasion like this at some point. It happens to all sides from time to time.

As opposed to 21, the number doing the rounds in this part of Red Rose county is 20 – the number of years that Accrington’s vastly-experienced managerial team of John Coleman and Jimmy Bell have been in charge over two spells at Stanley with that milestone being celebrated on Boxing Day.

Eyes on the ball: Accrington Stanley's Ross Sykes (left) and Rotherham United's Freddie Ladapo. Picture: Nigel French/PA Wire.

Ahead of the game, Accrington’s total of just one point from a possible 24 against sides in the top nine of the division suggested that they were a team who toil against the league’s better teams. This dispelled that notion.

Warne observed: “We have got a target on our backs now in being top of the league and it was a good occasion for their management team in (celebrating) 20 years.

“In the first half, we were really good and it was quite an open game. But we did not take our chances in the first half and they (Accrington) definitely started better than us in the second half and I was disappointed with that and we did not have enough composure on the ball and control.

“It wasn’t our day. We didn’t get the crucial first goal and they did and then it just became a frustrating afternoon.

“I was disappointed with the goal. I am not here to criticise my players, but it was disappointing.

“Lads are going to make mistakes, they are not robots.

“We came here with a strong squad and there were no injuries or dreaded Covid in the camp. But we came up against a good Accrington who maybe played the conditions better than us and took their best chance of the game and fair play to them.”

It was a day when Michael Smith and Freddie Ladapo, who have struck fear into the hearts of most League One defenders, fluffed ther lines by their high standards.

Good opportunities came and went in the first period against a game Accrington side who posed problems from the set-piece deliveries of Tommy Leigh.

Ladapo was the chief culprit in spurning two presentable early chances and failing to convert with a header just before the break, while a key goalline block from Ross Sykes denied Smith.

At the other end, Viktor Johansson was kept honest and thwarted Ethan Hamilton and Leigh. Stanley persisted and got their rewards.

The grandstand finish from the Millers in front of a big travelling contingent nearly transpired.

Matters were summed up near the end when Ben Wiles – who scored a dramatic last-gasp winner on Rotherham’s previous visit to Accrington – totally miscued a cross when the visitors posted some late pressure. It was symptomatic of the second period.

Rotherham have enjoyed some fine Boxing Day’s across the Pennines over the years. Think Bury in 2017 and the Will Hoskins-inspired success at Wigan in 2003 or Preston in the previous year. This represents the flipside.