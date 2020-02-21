Accrington Stanley v Rotherham United - Paul Warne full of respect for Stanley

ROTHERHAM UNITED are eyeing the perfect ten at a favourable venue this afternoon.

The sight of the Crown Ground is usually a welcoming one for the Millers, who have lost just lost just once in six matches at the Lancastrian venue, with victories earned on four occasions.

Rotherham’s divisional away form this season is even more striking, with Paul Warne’s side having the best record on their travels in League One and a victory today would take their number of away wins this term into double figures from just 16 matches.

Not that a wary Warne is reading too much into his side’s form on the road, heightened by his respect for an Accrington side, which is shared by several of his players who have played on loan there including Michael Ihiekwe and Dan Barlaser.

Stanley’s recent form, which has seen them win their past three matches including last week’s thrilling 4-3 win against visiting Lincoln City, is an additional consideration.

Warne said: “We have not been in bad form, full-stop. But our away form has been really good, especially in early-season.

“But without being disrespectful to any team in this league, I have always liked Accrington.

“The best compliment I can pay them is that I do not think it is a surprise any more that they stay up every year.

“They are a really good football team who always seem to get really good loans in. I am a big fan of (Jordan) Clark on the right wing, who is probably the best winger in the league.

“It will be a tough place to go. There are similarities between the players they get and the ones we get and they want the same sort of characters.

“It had a definite effect on Iky (Ihiekwe) and ‘manned’ him up a little bit and having spoken to Dan, I know he really enjoyed it there last year.”