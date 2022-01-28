Acun Ilicali arrives at Hull City promising Allahyar Sayyagmanesh, £2 tickets and Keane Lewis-Potter will stay

The first signing of Ilcali's reign was midfielder Regan Slater but he was a Grant McCann target who played on loan last season. As Ilicali and his new coach Shota Arveladze spoke to the media, Iran forward Sayyadmanesh , valued in the £5m bracket, was going through a medical to be "his" first signing.

"We've just had a meeting and the coach said four (signings) is enough for us," said the Turkish businessman.

"Whatever he says should be done so we will have four transfers in this window.

DREAMER: New Hull City owner Acun Ilicali was not shy in talking about his ambitions for the club

"We will have some players signed, one of them (Sayyagmanesh) is already around getting checks and I really believe this guy will be sensational."

Premier League clubs are looking at Lewis-Potter but there is no plan to make the mistake of the last Championship season, when top-scorer Jarrod Bowen joined West Ham United on deadline day.

"We got crazy offers for (Lewis-)Potter but in this transfer window I didn't even hesitate when asked the question shall I sell him or not,. Even if they offer £20m I will not sell him.

"Let's see Potter with good signings around him and see how high he goes.

"I will never sell him at the moment."

Ilicali also had a surprise for his new vice-chairman Tan Kesler and chief executive Jim Rodwell - sat alongside him at the press conference - when he announced a change in ticket prices which will come into effect with a couple of weeks.

"We're going to make a revolution in two weeks, very important discounts - crazy discounts for the children," he said. "I think children are the future of this club.

"£2 for children under-16 - they are trying to stop me, I don't care. Also for seniors £2 and for our members it will be £2 for one friend.