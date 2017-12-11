Adkins accepts fielding settled Hull City side is unlikely for now

IF Nigel Adkins, a former physiotherapist, needed confirmation of the injury problems currently dogging his new club then it came last Friday when Hull City had to postpone an Under-23s fixture at the 11th hour.

With the Tigers involved in a FA Youth Cup tie that night and the first team requiring extra bodies on the bench the following afternoon, the scheduled clash with Leeds United fell by the wayside.

It is a far from ideal scenario for any manager, never mind one newly-appointed whose most pressing task is to steady a ship that has been listing towards the League One trapdoor.

Adkins’s hope is that at least a couple of the 11 senior players he was without due to injury in last weekend’s 3-2 win over Brentford will recover in time for the tough trip to Cardiff City.

“We have got a long injury list and there was even one or two who were struggling that started against Brentford,” said the new Hull chief. “I will be honest with you; going through the Christmas period I would love to keep a settled side. But I can’t see that happening with what we have got. Everyone will have to contribute in their own way.”

Jarod Bowen, the club’s top scorer, could return in south Wales after missing the win over the Bees with an ankle problem, while Michael Hector (hamstring) is also nearing fitness.

Adkins, meanwhile, had one eye on last night’s clash at the Madejski between Reading and Saturday’s opponents, Cardiff.

Lee Tomlin scored in stoppage time as Cardiff came from two goals down to snatch a 2-2 draw.

Callum Paterson’s own goal and Mo Barrow gave the hosts a 2-0 lead but, after manager Neil Warnock was sent to the stands, the Bluebirds scored twice in the last seven minutes through Joe Bennett and Tomlin.