Adkins looking to reel in Hull’s play-off rivals

WITH just two wins from 13 games against the eight clubs sitting above Hull City in the table, a run-in featuring clashes against three sides currently occupying a place in the play-offs could hardly be more daunting.

Nigel Adkins, however, prefers to see this as a big potential factor in the Tigers’ pursuit of the top six.

“We have to win our games and the others around us are going to have to lose some,” he said about being five points adrift of sixth-placed Bristol City with just four games to play.

“We have got Middlesbrough, Derby and Bristol City (to chase) and I have looked at their run of games. They are not easy. We have to play Bristol City and Bristol City have to play Derby, while Derby have to go to Millwall on the Tuesday night before the last game of the season.

“If we win our last four games, the teams above us have got to win three. If they lose one, it is all to play for.”

Hull follow today’s trip to fourth-placed West Bromwich Albion by hosting Sheffield United, locked in a battle with Leeds United for automatic promotion. They then go to Swansea before hosting Bristol City on the final day.

“All our energy and focus has to be on West Brom at the weekend,” added Adkins, whose City side head to the West Midlands on the back of taking nine points from their last four outings.

Last six games: West Bromwich Albion WWWLLW, Hull City LDWWWL.

Referee: P Bankes (Merseyside).

Last time: West Bromwich 3 Albion Hull City 1; January 2, 2017; Premier League.