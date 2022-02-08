AFC Wimbledon v Rotherham United: Paul Warne looking to get tough on ‘unacceptable’ fans

In Saturday’s home game with Accrington, two Millers fans ran onto the pitch when visiting player Harry Pell was about to take a penalty – with one kicking the ball away.

The previous weekend, a missile was thrown from the away section where Rotherham supporters were housed in the 2-0 win at Crewe – hitting a referee’s assistant who had to be replaced, while there was also some disorder in the Millers’ away game at Fleetwood last month.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Other incidents of misbehaviour involving supporters have arrived across the country of late, with Millers chief Paul Warne wanting stiff punishments to be meted out to any perpetrators.

Rotherham United manager, Paul Warne Picture: Bruce Rollinson

Warne said: “I don’t think it’s just our club, (but) I am not trying to deflect from our club and the two or three supporters that have behaved badly in the last couple of weeks, throw the book at them.

“Their behaviour is unacceptable. People might think I am being too harsh, but an example needs to be set.

“There are problems at every ground. Clubs need help trying to stop it; I don’t know how. It is a very difficult task, but the way we are going, all the great minds of the EFL and Premier League need to get together and say enough is enough.”

Last six games: AFC Wimbledon DDLDDL; Rotherham LWDWWW.

Referee: C Breakspear (Surrey).