'Aggressive winner' Andy Cannon fits Hull City bill after joining from Portsmouth

AGGRESSIVE: Andy Cannon

His new head coach hailed the 25-year-old's "aggression" after signing him from Portsmouth on a two-year deal.

Cannon made 43 appearances for Hull's League One rivals last season, including 31 league starts, but such is the state of Football League finances during the pandemic, even regular first-teamers are being let go by their clubs.

There was, though, plenty of competition for the former Rochdale player, and McCann was delighted to get his man.

“Andy is an all-action midfielder who likes to get on the ball and make things happen," he said.

“We like the energy and aggression that he will bring and we’re looking forward to seeing him compete with the likes of Greg Docherty, George Honeyman and Richie Smallwood.

“He is a really good character with a strong winning mentality, and he will fit the dynamics of our changing room nicely while also being eager to continue to learn and develop as a player.

“There was a lot of competition for Andy’s signature so we’re delighted that he has chosen to come here and we can’t wait to work with him.”

Hull have also signed former Barnsley midfielder George Moncur who was released by Luton Town.

The Tigers will be back in the Championship next season after winning League One in May.