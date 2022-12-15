Already webbed

Rotherham United have had a balancing act in training this week, and they will have another weighing up how much they can ask of centre-back Grant Hall at West Bromwich Albion on Saturday.

The former Middlesbrough defender came off with a hamstring injury in the November 5 defeat at Norwich City and has not featured since. His absence against Bristol City last week was down to illness, but is another reason not to overload him.

"Hally's still on the back of the hamstring injury so we'll have to consider whether to throw him straight back in or what role he'll have," said manager Matt Taylor. "But he's had a week's training.

"Unfortunately on the back of the illness (across the squad) and using an astroturf as opposed to grass, training has been affected, so how many minutes he's got under his belt fully up to speed remains to be seen. It'll be a risk to put him straight in but he's moving in the right direction.

"There's a few at different stages (of illness). Some have managed to recover in a 48-hour window, some it's hit a little bit harder and we're getting new ones on a daily basis.

"It's in our group like it's in most groups, I think."

Cameron Humphreys is another who is well again.

Further complicating matters – for all clubs – has been weather restricting how and where they can train. Rotherham have been on a synthetic surface in Dinnington.

"It has been difficult with the extra time in the car but also the load we can put through the players," said Taylor.

"We're at a balancing act in terms of the squad. There are some we feel are 90 minutes match-fit and can play consistently at this level and others we're constantly trying to top up and improve their output, load and ultimately fitness.

"When you train every day on the astro it starts taking its toll a little bit so we've had to taper down the intensity of some of the training.

"The aches and pains they felt in their bodies are training on the astro on Monday and Tuesday were still there on Thursday but they can't be in their bodies at three o'clock on Saturday."