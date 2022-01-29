Amine Bassi: The French-born Moroccan midfielder linked with a loan move to Barnsley

The Tykes are currently working on a deal to bring French 24-year-old midfielder Amine Bassi in on loan from Ligue 1 side Metz for the remainder of the season.

Who is he?

Bassi was born in November 1997 and began his professional career with AS Nancy after signing for the club in 2015. He made his debut for Nancy in a 3-0 Ligue 1 defeat to Monaco in May 2017.

Nancy were relegated that same season but Bassi soon became a regular in the side. He made 106 appearances in the French second tier which earned him a move to Metz last summer.

However, his game time has been limited during his time back in Ligue 1, with the 24-year-old appearing in just five of Metz's league games this campaign.

Bassi was born in France but is of Moroccan descent, qualifying him to play internationally for Morocco. He made his debut for the nation's U21s side in a friendly defeat to Italy in 2017.

What can he bring to Barnsley?

The Reds have scored the fewest goals of any Championship side this season, finding the net just 17 times in 26 games. They have scored more than one goal in a game on just three occasions.

The potential arrival of Bassi could change their fortunes in front of goal. He had 41 goal contributions for Nancy in Ligue 2 - 24 goals and 17 assists - in 106 games.

It is clear that the Tykes need more goals if they are to pull off a miraculous escape from relegation and Bassi has proved he can provide them.

However, his lack of game time may be a concern with the midfielder playing just 183 minutes in Ligue 1 this term.

How likely is a deal?

A deal looks set to go ahead and could be completed by the end of the weekend, giving Barnsley time to look at other potential deals on deadline day.