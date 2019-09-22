ANALYSIS: Doncaster Rovers shrug off first defeat to deliver another superb performance in deserved win over Peterborough United

It is okay saying your side will have no trouble shaking off a first defeat of the season - doing so is a completely different matter.

As it turns out Darren Moore's faith in the character and resolve of his Doncaster Rovers squad is fully justified given the manner of their performance in beating old foes Peterborough United.

The circumstances of the added time defeat to Blackpool in midweek could easily have taken some recovering from for a squad as young as that of Rovers.

But they never missed a step in a thoroughly impressive performance against a side that had won five of their previous seven matches and had raced away at the top of the division's scoring charts.

The confidence and, in particular, the composure of Moore's men has been a pleasure to watch this season and was in full force again with a 2-0 triumph over Posh.

Moore may talk plenty about the work still needed to be done with his group of players but one thing he has managed to instil in his short time as boss has been a tremendous understanding between individuals, both on and off the balls.

In attacking terms, there are times when the players seem telepathically connected, such is the intelligence of the runs made.

And at the other end of the pitch, the cohesion of a back four increasing in confidence and stature with each passing week is tremendous.

They have faced different tests over the past week - two sides intent on attacking and creating an open fixture in Ipswich and Peterborough plus one seeking to block out and contain in Blackpool.

But on all three occasions the same approach has been maintained, the same composure shown in the face of different questions.

While a point at Portman Road and a defeat to Blackpool left them disappointed with the result of their efforts, they certainly got their just rewards against Posh and former boss Darren Ferguson.

Any personal connections and resulting narrative were nowhere near the agenda due to the manner in which Rovers controlled the majority of the game.

This was a Peterborough side that had scored 23 goals in their previous seven matches and one which possessed the division's three leading scorers in Ivan Toney, Mo Eisa and Marcus Maddison.

Other than Toney looping a header onto the bar in the first half and a couple of strikes of the woodwork when Rovers were already comfortably in front, Posh were kept quiet and restricted well.

Rovers were far from quiet, flooding men forward from the start but always smartly and never recklessly.

Their reward finally came on the half hour when the unlikely figure of James Coppinger raced into the box to meet a Kieran Sadlier cross and deliver a rare headed goal as he placed the ball in the far corner.

Nine minutes later Sadlier did the job himself, superbly controlling a loose ball and powering into the box before slamming beyond Christy Pym in the Peterborough goal.

Though Peterborough improved slightly in the second half, Rovers arguably deserved to win by a bigger margin.

Jon Taylor and, in particular, Ben Whiteman really should have extended the lead after excellent breaks by Rovers.

It ultimately did not matter as confidence seeped out of the side on their way to what was a comfortable triumph.

Confidence hit? Don't worry about it - Moore knows what he's talking about.