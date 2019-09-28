ANALYSIS: Huddersfield Town must rapidly rediscover winning feeling after frustrating draw with Millwall

HUDDERSFIELD TOWN look like a team who have forgotten how to win.

The Terriers have now gone six months without a competitive victory as their discouraging start to life back in the Championship continues.

Their 1-1 draw with Millwall did bring an end to a seven-game losing streak but Town will be disappointed to have only taken a share of the spoils.

Fraizer Campbell had the home crowd on their feet midway through the first half when he slammed Karlan Grant's perfectly-timed cutback into the bottom corner.

But more frustration would abound just before the break when Kamil Grabara dropped the ball from a corner to allow Matt Smith an easy tap-in.

Town were handed a one-man advantage in the final 10 minutes after Shane Ferguson was shown a second yellow for scything down Adama Diakhaby.

But they couldn't make it count on another frustrating afternoon for the Terriers faithful.

It was a case of anywhere will do for Millwall following the sending off as goalscorer Smith was replaced by defender Murray Wallace.

The Terriers have now won just one of their last 17 home games, drawing twice and losing the other 14.

The fixture kicks off a run where Huddersfield should be confident of picking up some vital points as they continue to search for an elusive first win.

Five of the Terriers next six fixtures come against teams in the bottom half of the table, including Stoke City and Barnsley who both occupy places in the drop zone.

A win would surely have lifted a team who for so long have looked devoid of confidence and lacked a cutting edge in attack.

Huddersfield have picked up just four points from the last 57 on offer - a run of 19 league games without a victory.

Ten of those winless fixtures came in the Premier League but Town have now gone nine Championship games without a win.

They are kept off the bottom by Stoke City, who have drawn two and lost seven of their opening nine games.

Danny Cowley's charges got forward well against the Lions, with Trevoh Chalobah in particular enjoy a lot of freedom in midfield.

The on-loan Chelsea man caused plenty of problems for the Millwall defence but the visitors always managed to come up with answer.

Campell's opener meant it was the first time Huddersfield had led at home this season but their advantage only lasted for 17 minutes as Millwall were gifted their equaliser four minutes before the break.

The Terriers' inability to hold onto a lead has cost them more than once this season.

They led at QPR, Luton Town and last weekend at West Brom but have only yielded two points from a possible 12 after going ahead.

Huddersfield's frustration was compounded when Grant was denied a penalty after being clipped inside the area.

Brown had a shot which whistled past the post late in the second half before a Huddersfield cross evaded everyone and trickled past the post in the first of six added minutes.

Next up for Huddersfield is a trip to Stoke City on Tuesday night.

Huddersfield Town: Grabara; Simpson, Elphick, Schindler, Brown; Chalobah, Hogg, O’Brien (Bacuna 67); Kachunga (Diakhaby 58), Campbell, Grant. Unused subs: Schofield, Mbenza, Mounie, Stankovic, Hadergjonaj.

Millwall: Bialkowski; Ferguson, Cooper, Pearce, Romeo; Wallace, Leonard, Williams, Mahoney (Thompson 86); Smith (Wallace 83), O'Brien (Bradshaw 64). Unused subs: Steele, Hutchinson, Molumby, Burey.

Referee: Mr Jeremy Simpson.