Premier League sack race: Which of Everton’s Frank Lampard, Leeds United’s Jesse Marsch and Chelsea’s Thomas Tuchel will be first to go

The Premier League fixtures were revealed on Thursday, now comes the speculation about which manager will be first to lose his job.

By YP Sport
Friday, 17th June 2022, 10:15 am
Updated Friday, 17th June 2022, 11:34 am

Betfair have revealed their latest odds for the so-called Sack Race.

In reverse order:

66/1 - Jurgen Klopp, Pep Guardiola

Everton manager Frank Lampard - where is he in the sack race (Picture: PA)

40/1 - Steven Gerrard:

33/1 - Erik ten Hag, Eddie Howe

25/1 - Thomas Frank, David Moyes

20/1 - Patrick Vieira, Antonio Conte, Graham Potter

Jesse Marsch takes charge of his first full season with Leeds United (Picture: Bruce Rollinson)

14/1 - Bruno Lage, Steve Cooper, Mikel Arteta

10/1 - Scott Parker, Brendan Rodgers

9/1 - Thomas Tuchel

8/1 - Marco Silva

Chelsea manager Thomas Tuchel is surprisingly high on the list (Picture: PA)

And the top three...

6/1 - Jesse Marsch

9/2 - Ralph Hasenhuttl

7/2 - Frank Lampard

Betfair spokesperson Sam Rosbottom said: “Frank Lampard, who guided Everton to safety last term, is the 7/2 favourite to be the first manager to lose his job in the 2022/23 campaign, while Southampton boss Ralph Hasenhuttl is 9/2.

“Other managers who could leave their role first next season include Leeds’ Jesse Marsch at 6/1, Fulham’s Marco Silva at 8/1 and Chelsea’s Thomas Tuchel, who is 9/1.”

