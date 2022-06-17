Premier League sack race: Which of Everton’s Frank Lampard, Leeds United’s Jesse Marsch and Chelsea’s Thomas Tuchel will be first to go

Betfair have revealed their latest odds for the so-called Sack Race.
In reverse order:
66/1 - Jurgen Klopp, Pep Guardiola
40/1 - Steven Gerrard:
33/1 - Erik ten Hag, Eddie Howe
25/1 - Thomas Frank, David Moyes
20/1 - Patrick Vieira, Antonio Conte, Graham Potter
14/1 - Bruno Lage, Steve Cooper, Mikel Arteta
10/1 - Scott Parker, Brendan Rodgers
9/1 - Thomas Tuchel
8/1 - Marco Silva
And the top three...
6/1 - Jesse Marsch
9/2 - Ralph Hasenhuttl
7/2 - Frank Lampard
Betfair spokesperson Sam Rosbottom said: “Frank Lampard, who guided Everton to safety last term, is the 7/2 favourite to be the first manager to lose his job in the 2022/23 campaign, while Southampton boss Ralph Hasenhuttl is 9/2.
“Other managers who could leave their role first next season include Leeds’ Jesse Marsch at 6/1, Fulham’s Marco Silva at 8/1 and Chelsea’s Thomas Tuchel, who is 9/1.”