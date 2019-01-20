Aston Villa 2 Hull City 2: Adkins content with Tigers’ point at Villa Park

HULL CITY’S head coach Nigel Adkins was satisfied with a point despite his side surrendering a two-goal lead at Villa Park.

Having been in the relegation zone in early December, the East Yorkshire club have undergone a remarkable upturn in fortunes.

The visitors had galloped into a strong position in the first half with goals from Jarrod Bowen and Evandro. But former Tiger James Chester’s header just before the interval gave Villa a foothold in the match, with parity restored after 64 minutes when Tammy Abraham scored his 17th goal of the season.

Hull remain ahead of Villa in the league and are six points off the play-off places.

Adkins said: “We could have won the game, especially when the goalkeeper made a fantastic save from Chris Martin at the death.

“I thought we started a bit tentatively, but we grew into the game. Our defensive shape was excellent. We scored two great goals and could have scored a couple more. I thought we looked a massive threat.

“For them to go and score just before half-time buoyed the home crowd. We responded in the second half and we had a few chances. All in all you’ve got to say it was an enjoyable afternoon. I can’t really remember David Marshall having many saves to make in the game.

“We’ve been on a good run. Yes, we could have won, but it’s important we keep the unbeaten run going and we keep climbing the table. Momentum is a hard thing to generate and keep going.

“You respect the point away from home.”

Aston Villa: Kalinic, Hutton, Elphick, Chester, Taylor, McGinn, Hourihane, Bjarnason (Kodjia 75), Adomah (Green 59), Abraham, Bolasie (El Ghazi 59). Unused substitutes: Steer, Davis, Elmohamady, Hause.

Hull City: Marshall, Kane, Burke, De Wijs (McKenzie 45), Kingsley, Bowen (Lichaj 90), Henriksen, Stewart, Grosicki, Evandro (Batty 73), Martin. Unused substitutes: Dicko, Milinkovic, Long, Campbell.

Referee: Darren Bond (Lancashire).