Rio Ferdinand has predicted that Leeds United will go man to man on two of Aston Villa's stars to cut their goal threat off at source. Getty Images

Speaking on BT sport tonight ahead of the clash at Villa Parkin his role as a pundit alongside Joe Cole he said that Leeds would present Villa with a stiff test of their resolve.

"If you're going to stop Ollie Watkins scoring then you need to stop the ball at source," Ferdinand said.

"Don't be surprised if Leeds come out and go man to man on both Buendia and Coutinho, because they can do that."