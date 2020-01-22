Bambo Diaby suspended by Barnsley as FA investigates drugs test

BARNSLEY have confirmed that defender Bambo Diaby will be suspended from first-team playing duties while the Football Association investigate reports that he failed a drugs test following the Reds’ defeat at Blackburn Rovers on November 23.

Diaby, who joined the club from Belgian outfit Lokeren in the summer, has reportedly pleaded his innocence to team-mates and vowed to clear his name.

Barnsley have acknowledged that the FA have been in touch and are currently working with them.

A club statement read: “Barnsley Football Club have received notification from the FA that they are investigating a potential anti-doping violation by our player, Bambo Diaby.

“The player and club are cooperating and responding directly with the FA. The player is now subject to a playing suspension whilst this matter is under investigation.

“During these proceedings, no further comment will be made.”

Reds head coach Gerhard Struber informed the squad about the allegations regarding Diaby last week and the centre-half was not involved in Tuesday’s game with Preston - although he has been suffering from a knee injury which saw him miss the weekend match at Bristol City.

Speaking after the game, Struber said: “It is distracting. The process is running, but it is not the right time to speak about Bambo.”