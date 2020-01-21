Barnsley 0 Preston North End 3: Reds' unbeaten home run under Gerhard Struber ended as survival hopes hit by further blow

For the first time under Gerhard Struber, Barnsley's fortress Oakwell has been penetrated.

On a damaging night for the Tykes' survival hopes, Struber saw his unbeaten home record as manager convincingly wiped out by play-off chasing Preston North End.

Barnsley manager Gerhard Struber. PIC: Bruce Rollinson.

The Reds had won three and drawn two of their five Championship games since the Austrian's appointment but after a bright start, they failed to get going and much of the fight and determination that has served them so well on home soil since mid-November eluded them.

The game was virtually over by half time. Preston were clinical when in promising positions and ruthless when it came to punishing the Tykes' sloppiness.

With no further league games before the end of the transfer window, Barnsley must look at adding defensive reinforcements before a crucial clash at Charlton Athletic on February 1.

A gruelling first 45 minutes for the hosts was summed up when Aapo Halme and Mads Andersen collided on the edge of their own area, allowing Tom Barkhuizen to put the ball away for his second and Preston's third.

The half-time whistle was greeted with boos by the home support while the small pocket of Preston fans could barely believe the scoreline after an effort from Daniel Johnson complemented Barkhuizen's brace.

The defeat is made all the more frustrating following a surprise victory for relegation rivals Stoke City at West Bromwich Albion on Monday evening.

There will be more important battles to come for the Reds, however.

Their trek to Charlton is followed by home clashes against Sheffield Wednesday and Birmingham City. But first up is an FA Cup fourth round fixture at Portsmouth on Saturday.

Preston are a team hunting a play-off place and despite their poor recent run on the road - picking up just three points from the last 18 on offer - they are a side that would always pose a threat.

The last time the sides met Preston emerged as 5-1 victors, in what was one of Barnsley's poorest showings of the campaign.

That was prior to Struber's arrival and the Austrian had mentioned in his programme notes how he was after a sterner display from his side in front of their own fans.

But the Tykes chief didn't get his wish as the Reds' were beaten by a three-goal margin for the first time in a home league game this term.

It is also the first time that Preston have completed a league double over Barnsley since the 2006-07 campaign.

Struber handed Kilian Ludewig his first start after the German made his Tykes bow from the bench in Saturday's defeat at Bristol City.

Sami Radlinger missed the trip to the south west through illness but was drafted straight back into the starting line-up at Oakwell.

Conor Chaplin has enjoyed a new lease of life under Struber, scoring nine goals in 13 games prior to last night's clash compared to just one goal in his previous 15 appearances.

The 22-year-old almost put Barnsley ahead early in the contest but his low driven effort from the egde of the area was superbly tipped around the post by Declan Rudd.

After an end-to-end start, it was Preston who gained more of a foothold with some slick passing in the final third.

The Reds defence was breached when North End put together their first meaningful attack.

A well-worked move allowed right-back Darnell Fisher to get to the byline and with plenty of time to pick his spot, he pulled the ball back for Barkhuizen to place into the bottom corner from close range.

Preston soon had their second as they again targeted the Reds' left egde. The ball was pulled back to Josh Harrop who saw his initial shot blocked but Johnson reacted quickest to hook the ball past Radlinger.

The Lancashire club soon added a third as Halme and Andersen gave the ball away and Barkhuizen's shot bounced under Radlinger before looping into the net.

Barnsley had scored 10 goals in their three home victories under Struber but despite being able to bring talisman Cauley Woodrow off the bench early in the second half, they drew a blank for the second game running.

The win lifted North End back up into sixth and the play-off places at the expense of Swansea City.

The Reds stay third from bottom, four points adrift of the Potters and having played a game more.

Barnsley: Radlinger; Williams, Halme, Andersen, Ludewig; Dougall; Thomas (Styles 61), Ritzmaier; Mowatt (Woodrow 54); Brown, Chaplin (Schmidt 75). Unused substitutes: Collins, Williams, Sibbick, Simoes.

Preston North End: Rudd; Rafferty, Davies, Bauer, Fisher; Browne, Pearson; Sinclair (Potts 67), Johnson (Maguire 67), Harrop; Barkhuizen (Nugent 74). Unused substitutes: Ripley, Clarke, Ledson, Stockley.

Referee: Jeremy Simpson (Lancashire).