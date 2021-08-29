Barnsley 1 Birmingham City 1 – Good day, bad day, key moment, player and referee ratings

Barnsley's Callum Styles (second right) celebrates scoring his team's opener at Oakwell against Birmingham City on Saturday. Picture: Isaac Parkin/PA

Here is everything you need to know about how the game played out. See if you agree with our player ratings, our analysis of referee Matthew Donohue and who stood out for good and bad reasons during a hard-fought clash between the two Championship rivals.

Good day: Callum Styles. Followed up his goal at St Andrew’s last year with a beauty against Blues. It was his first strike in front of fans at Oakwell and a picture-book moment.

Bad day: Toby Sibbick. The defender has enjoyed a fine comeback year so far in 2021, but had a bad afternoon here. Dithered for Blues’ leveller and was hesitant and unconvincing all game.

Birmingham City's Scott Hogan reacts after a missed chance at Oakwell. Picture: Isaac Parkin/PA

Key moment: 74th minute. Scott Hogan is sent clear, but is denied by Brad Collins. Soon after, the Blues’ striker was substituted.

Referee rating: Matthew Donohue. Issued six cautions and some were soft. Still managed to miss a fair bit on the day with home player Liam Kitching fortunate not to be red-carded after one altercation.

Verdict: A relatively young side, Barnsley’s game management remains a work in progress. Saturday was a point gained - of that there is no doubt.

Quote of the day: “We need to improve and work on our nasty side to see games out and not concede silly goals.” Goalscorer Callum Styles on room for improvement for Barnsley.

TOUGH DAY: Barnsley's Toby Sibbick (left) and Birmingham City's Tahith Chong battle for the ball at Oakwell. Picture: Isaac Parkin/PA

Player ratings – Barnsley – Collins: Exposed by Sibbick’s error for Birmingham’s equaliser and had no chance. Good handling from Roberts’ booming long throws and made spme big second-half saves in last quarter. 8

Sibbick: Bad misjudgment for Blues’ leveller when failed to cope with Sunjic’s punt forward. Sort of player who will hold his hand up. Tough day. 4

Helik: Produced some tidy blocks all afternoon. Typical Helik, really. Had to lead the way after Blues levelled. 8

Kitching: Thoroughly committed and loves a challenge and started well. Involved in a fracas with Aneke in the final quarter. 6

Brittain: Loads of energy and involved a fair bit. A player with stature and authority for Barnsley. 7

Palmer: A lovely pass in build-up to opener. But a mixed bag after that, really. Booked for hauling down Chong 6

Benson: Some clever touches and clearly a nice footballer. 6

Styles: His opener was a strike to behold and another addition to what is becoming a choice album. 7

Frieser: A little bit quiet by his standards in first half especially. 5

Woodrow: On target with an early volley. Took up some very intelligent positions, but not have too much effect in the box. 6

Oduor: Troubled Blues at times in the first half and provided a contribution for the opener. Not as involved on restart. 6

Substitutes – Adeboyejo (Frieser 79) 6; Moon (Sibbick 83), 6. Unused substitutes: Walton, B Williams, Halme, Miller, Thompson.

Birmingham City: Sarkic 6, Roberts 7, Dean 6, Pedersen 6, Colin 7, Woods 8, Sunjic 6, Bela 8, Chong 7, Hogan* 5, Jutkiewicz** 7. Substitutes: Aneke* (76); 7; Leko** (89). Subs not used: Trueman, Friend, Gardner, Sanchez, McGree.