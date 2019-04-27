Barnsley 2 Blackpool 1: Tykes complete unbeaten season at Oakwell

BARNSLEY completed their Oakwell campaign unbeaten for the first time since 1968 to go joint top but they are still not up.

Their record of 15 wins and eight draws from 23 home games means they remain in the automatic promotion places with just a trip to Bristol Rovers to come next Saturday teatime.

Leaders Luton lost 2-1at Burton while the two teams aiming to pip Barnsley and who both have a game in hand, Sunderland and Portsmouth, drew 1-1 at the Stadium of Light.

Cauley Woodrow scored his 16th league goal of the campaign to equalise in the first half after Barnsley had gone behind to an early own goal. Central defender Liam Lindsay headed home what proved the winning goal in the 59th minute

The results mean Barnsley (goal difference 42) go level with Luton (46) on 91 points, with Pompey (33) on 87 with two to play and Sunderland (35) on 85 also with two to play but virtually out of it.

Barnsley named an unchanged side after their 3-0 stroll at Plymouth, meaning Kieffer Moore continued his comeback from an 11-match absence through a head injury with a place on the bench.

Blackpool midfield man Harry Pritchard replaced Matty Virtue, who had suffered a gashed a leg from a challenge which led to Fleetwood's Nathan Sheron being shown a straight red card. Striker Antony Evans also replaced Chris Long from the starting XI in the 2-1 win over Fleetwood.

Blackpool took a shock 15th-minute lead when Armand Gnanduillet failed to make a proper connection with a cross from the right and ball skewed off to Pritchard, whose instep volley from the left struck Jordan Williams on the chest and deflected inside the right-hand post of Adam Davies for an own goal.

Williams almost atoned with a cross from the right which Mamadou Thiam raced on to but headed over from close range.

Cameron McGeehan also curled a shot narrowly wide from outside the area and a chip down the left channel by Alex Mowatt was met by a first-timer from Thiam which struck the legs of goalkeeper Christoffer Mafoumbi.

The pressure finally told as Woodrow received the ball inside the area, took it a couple of yards out and rifled in a low shot inside Mafoumbi's right-hand post in front of the Kop in the 40th minute.

Barnsley lost Jacob Brown to a hamstring problem in the 45th minute, paving the way for Moore's return.

Nathan Delfouneso replaced Nya Kirby at the start of the second half for Blackpool.

Barnsley were immediately on the attack and Woodrow had a shot deflected over the bar for an unproductive corner.

Thiam was the next to go close, his curling effort from the left corner of the area being tipped over by the goalkeeper.

Barnsley's fifth corner of the half brought the second goal, Lindsay producing a diagonal run to head powerfully home as McGeehan swung the flag kick to the near post.

Woodrow should have made it 3-1 in the 70th minute but hit wide from seven yards from Thiam's low cross and the striker also blazed over a minute later.

Blackpool forced their first corner in the 74th minute but Ethan Pinnock headed out and Davies gathered the follow-up from Pritchard.

It was an unlucky 13th corner for Moore in the 80th minute when he somehow knocked the ball over the bar from inside the six-yard area.

In the end it did not matter as Barnsley sealed the points.