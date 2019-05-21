Barnsley agree deal to sign Mike-Steven Bahre on a permanent basis

BARNSLEY have agreed a deal to sign Mike-Steven Bahre - and the move will be officially completed when the transfer window re-opens next month.

The former Hannover 96 player enjoyed an excellent season on loan at Oakwell, with talks having quickly taken place regarding the 23-year-old joining the club on a full-time basis following the ending of his seasonal commitments with the club, with a clause in his contract being activated.

Pending the completion of the final paperwork and international clearance being received, the deal will come through next month with a fee agreed.

On his move, Bahre said: “I am so happy, relieved even, that it’s finally happened.

"When I came here nine months ago I had an expectation, a dream of sorts, of what I wanted from the loan. And that is exactly what has happened now.



“We had an amazing season and I feel I played my part in that. I was OK at the start but I think that in the second half of the campaign I really showed my best form as we claimed second-place.”

Bahre revealed to the Yorkshire Post after the final game of the season at Bristol Rovers that he was expecting to join the club permanently.

He said: “I would like to stay. There has been nothing written yet and no contract, but I think we are working on that and I think I will stay next season in the Championship.”