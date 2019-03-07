Barnsley appeal against Cameron McGeehan charge

BARNSLEY have denied the charge of violent conduct that the Football Association have levelled towards midfielder Cameron McGeehan - and are hoping to hear back from the governing body later today.

McGeehan is alleged to have been involved in an incident in the 54th minute of Saturday's League One match at Southend United when he challenged home defender Sam Hart - which was picked up by the TV cameras in the game, televised on Sky Sports.

If found guilty, McGeehan would miss the forthcoming games against Accrington, Sunderland and Doncaster Rovers.

Assistant head coach Dale Tonge said: "We have denied the charge. We feel it was a little bit harsh and we have denied the charge and waiting to hear back. Hopefully, we will hear something back today.

"We know the player and there was no malicious intent, which we have stated. As you see from the challenge itself, Cam's movement has not changed one bit, it was actually the player who moves his leg towards the ball.

"We are not denying that Cam has made contact with the player, we have not denied that. But there was no movement towards the player, his momentum has took him that way.

"You saw the players after and no-one made a fuss of it. It is a strange one, it is something the FA have put to us and we have obviously denied it.

"I am hopeful, but it is the lap of the gods. Hopefully, the case put forward will be good enough."

Tonge has confirmed that the Reds have a fully-fit squad, minus top-scorer Kieffer Moore, with full-back Ben Williams - who signed a new deal this week - available.