Barnsley appoint José Morais as new head coach

Barnsley have announced the appointment of experienced coach Jose Morais as their new manager on an 18-month contract.

The 52-year-old boasts plenty of experience in a variety of backroom roles, having spent time working with Jose Mourinho at Inter Milan, Real Madrid and Chelsea.

Oakwell: Barnsley have a new man in charge.

Morais has also managed the likes of Antalyaspor and AEK Athens on the European stage during a two-decade long post-playing career, leaving the latter of those clubs at the end of last season.

Ten days after losing Paul Heckingbottom to Yorkshire rivals Leeds United, Barnsley have now announced the arrival of ‘top choice’ Morais on a deal that will initially run until the end of next season.

Chief executive Gauthier Ganaye said: “We’re really, really pleased to have secured the club’s number one target from the start of the process. We invited Jose to the Sheffield Wednesday match and began talks immediately with him and his representatives.

“To be fully transparent, we ran a fair and full interview process. We spoke to a lot of head coaches who were both in and out of employment. The interviewed candidates were all strong contenders, but the unanimous decision was to appoint Jose, who instilled the full board with the belief that he is the right man to lead us up the table, whilst bringing excitement back to the club with an attacking style and goals for the fans to enjoy.

“We now look ahead to a vital part of the season under Jose’s leadership. He is excited about taking training straight away and installing his own vision on the squad, which in turn has excited the club and its staff about the remainder of the campaign. We fully believe this is the right appointment at the right time, let’s get behind them all on Tuesday night against Burton and look for a strong finish to the season! Come on you Reds!”