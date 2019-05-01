Barnsley back in the Championship - five key moments that clinched their promotion

Barnsley secured promotion from League One with a game to spare on Tuesday night.

Here are five key moments in the Reds' 2018-19 promotion campaign.

Mamadou Thiam has contributed some key goals.

1. Last-gasp Jacob Brown winner at Walsall.

The dramatic events of March 23, 2019 at the Banks’s Stadium are sure to be given a prominent position on the Reds’ end-of-season montage.

Second best on the day - and under huge pressure to claim three points to keep the likes of Sunderland and Portsmouth at bay - Daniel Stendel’s side dug deep in front of the TV cameras to chisel out a priceless stoppage-time victory courtesy of Jacob Brown’s strike.

It was the prelude to scenes of wild celebrations among players, staff and supporters with the feeling being inescapable that this represented a huge moment and potentially definitive moment in Barnsley’s season.

Daniel Stendel salutes the fans on the opening day against Oxford, a 4-0 rout that set the scene.



2. Ten-man victory by the seaside at Southend United.

Barnsley again showed their reservoirs of character and mettle after playing the final 65 minutes of the game at Roots Hall with ten men on March 2 following the dismissal of Brown.

Stendel’s troops upped the ante by scoring three unanswered goals through Cameron McGeehan - later to receive a three-match suspension due to retrospective punishment following a tackle - Cauley Woodrow and Jordan Green as the Reds extended their unbeaten league sequence to 15 matches.

It was exactly the sort of result and performance that you associate with a successful promotion aspirant.

3. Promotion statement and a marker at Peterborough.

After a mini-dip of five points from the previous 12 available, the Reds reasserted their credentials in outstanding fashion with a thumping 4-0 victory at London Road on October 6 against a high-flying Posh side.

Barnsley, who had disappointingly drawn four days earlier to rock-bottom Plymouth Argyle, got back on track in splendid fashion with Brad Potts finding the net alongside former Peterborough player George Moncur and Brown.

It was a result which made their rivals sit up and take notice.



4. Keynote televised victory over Luton Town.

Goals from Brad Potts and Cameron McGeehan and an absolute screamer from substitute Mamadou Thiam saw Barnsley continue their best-ever start to a season since 1978-79 with an engrossing autumnal victory over rivals Luton Town at Oakwell.

With the game in the balance at 2-1, Thiam settled the issue with a blockbuster of a striker ten minutes from time in front of the Sky cameras, with his glorious effort flying past James Shea.

It was a goal worthy of winning any contest, with the Reds’ extending their unbeaten home sequence to ten matches



5. Opening-day rout of Oxford.

The Daniel Stendel era got underway in spectacular fashion on August 4, 2018 as Barnsley dismantled sorry Oxford 4-0 in a magnificent opening-day performance at Oakwell.

The Reds ended a run of five straight first-day defeats with a swagger with Thiam notching his first home goals at Oakwell and Victor Adeboyejo also netting a maiden strike for the club.

Brad Potts also struck for the Reds in front of the beaming Stendel, whose introduction to the home faithful was picture-perfect as Barnsley set out their stall from the first game.