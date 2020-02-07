Barnsley boss Gerhard Struber refusing to rush in hunt for defender

BARNSLEY head coach Gerhard Struber insists that he will bide his time and wait for the right option in the free agent market – with the Reds yet to make a breakthrough in their search for another senior central defender.

The Championship strugglers failed to land a sought-after experienced option ahead of the January window deadline at 11pm on January 31 – much to the frustration of supporters.

A disappointing weekend loss to relegation rivals Charlton Athletic – which again showcased the defensive failings which have blighted the club’s campaign – has intensified the pressure on the Reds, seven points adrift of fourth-from-bottom Stoke City going into Saturday’s home derby with Sheffield Wednesday.

It has also increased the focus to bring another Championship ready centre-half to potentially save the club’s ailing season, more especially with Bambo Diaby remaining suspended from first-team matches after receiving notification that the Football Association is investigating a potential anti-doping violation.

Struber, who has also ruled out involving Dimitri Cavare, Dani Pinillos and Mamadou Thiam from his match-day plans, said: “It is a priority that we pick up a good player in the defence. But we need the right player.

“When we are not 100 per cent convinced it is the right player, it is better we don’t do it.

“We must learn from the last transfer window and when we are 100 per cent convinced that this is the right player who can help us from the first second – especially in this moment – and we can grow this player and it is the right time for them to come to Barnsley, then we do it.

”We look for (free agent) players who maybe can help us. Maybe we pick up a player now, but it is not so easy.”

Clarifying the situation with out-of-favour trio Cavare, Pinillos and Cavare, Struber, who confirmed that Sami Radlinger and Marcel Ritzmaier are sidelined for this weekend’s derby against the Owls at Oakwell, added: “They are not involved in my plans to play. This is for the next few months.

“We had a clear exchange together with the boys about the situation. For the boys, it is not a surprise, but clear.

“It is not so easy. I understand the players and it is not a simple situation for these players.”